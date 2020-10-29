Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Oct. 29, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated Oct. 29, visit trib.com.
Thursday additions:
Gabriel Ingles, 24, CPD, domestic assault; Donald Smith, 57, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Melvin Loveless, 38, NCSO, hold for probation and parole; William Annett, 36, NCSO, fail to appear, hold for probation and parole; Nicholas Helton, 32, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance deliver/sale meth; DWUS, registration violation, seat belt required, turning drive on public/private property; Jennifer Moss, 34, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Andrew Apodaca, 40, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Antonio Saez, 24, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Matthew Sexton, 31, MPD, public intoxication; Naveda Whiting-Piapot, 31, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession; Nicole Aragon, 34, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Shawn Newport, 40, CPD, fail to comply; Francine Lonebear, 61, CPD, controlled substance possession meth.
