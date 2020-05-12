Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 12, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated May 12, 2020, visit trib.com.
Tuesday additions:
Carlino Goggles, 32, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Jeramia Montoya, 26, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Kevin Brown, 29, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Chance Arias, 24, NCSO, serve jail time; Joel Barr, 25, NCSO, county warrant/hold for agency; Andrew Pike, 19, NCSO, serve jail time; Stephan Taylor, 28, CPD, fail to appear; Guinnevere Paxton, 36, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Sarah Faulcon, 21, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession; Darwin Jones, 61, CPD, DWUI, NCIC hit; Robert Land, 45, CPD, hold for probation and parole.
