Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., August 7, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated August 7, 2020, visit trib.com.
Friday additions:
Chantille Monroe, 18, NCSD, criminal bench warrant; Justin Bunney, 46, MPD, reckless driving, no insurance, driving under suspension; Cooper Hayes, 18, NCSO, serve jail time; Alan Fancher, 28, NCSO, bond revocation (times 2); Shyla Hoffman, 25, CPD, interference with peace officer, inhalation or sale of glue/toxic vaports; Zakre Large, 33, CPD, fail to comply (times 2); Ranola Miller, 54, CPD, DWUI.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!