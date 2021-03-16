 Skip to main content
Inmate roster
Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 12, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated March 12, 2021, visit trib.com.

Friday additions:

Anthony Blackbonnet, 30, NCSO, hold for WSP; Destry Bristow, 54, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Joshua Baughcum, 28, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Michael Merrill, 30, CPD, controlled substance possession, holdfor probation and parole, interference with peace officer; Kayla Riley, 27, NCSO, controlled substance possession meth; Jesse Benson, 43, NCSO, controlled substance possession meth; Charles Winfrey, 51, CPD, DWUI, driving without interlock device, open container in vehicle, compliance auto insurance, seat belt required; Katherine Knight, 39, CPD, fail to appear; Jon Werner, 54, CPD, DWUI, driving without interlock device, DWUS, headlight on when required, interference with peace officer; Brinden Longest, 30, CPD, public intoxication; Bud Perry, 37, CPD, set fire to another’s land, public intoxication; Cayla Woodell, 38, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, fail to comply.

