Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., February 20, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated February 20, 2020, visit trib.com.
Thursday additions:
Theotis Roberts, 47, MLF, hold for probation and parole; Raymond Carnahan, 66, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Crystal Gunderman, 39, NCSO, hold for other agency; Michael Chippewa, 38, USMA, contract hold/billing; Carter Boltz, 19, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Jose Antonio-Nino, 32, INS, immigration hold; David Samdahl, 52, NSCO, county warrant/hold for agency; Lois Bowen, 58, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Wiliam Topaum, 42, CPD, public intoxication, open container space/structure; Dustin Vandeventer, 30, CPD, criminal warrant, controlled substance possession; April Wilson, 42, CPD, public intoxication; Roy Vandeventer, 56, CPD, criminal warrant, controlled substance possession; Justin Bragg, 49, CPD, DWUI, NCIC hit; Justin Stevens, 36, CPD, careless driving, leave the scene of accident, driver’s license required, fail to appear; Richard Church, 61, MPD, hold for probation and parole, controlled substance possession (times 2); Michael Mondle, 48, CPD, suspended/revoked driver’s license, no insurance; Jenterece Watkins, 39, CPD, suspended/revoked driver’s license.