Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Nov. 18, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated Nov. 18, visit trib.com.
Wednesday additions:
Devon Souza, 26, CPD, interference with peace officer, criminal entry, county warrant/hold for agency (times 2); Deanna Bruner, 37, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Robert Bockman, 40, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Brandon Johnson, 24, NCSO, serve jail time; Jose Gurrola-Arellano, 40, INS, immigration hold; Frederick Cutler, 56, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Alejandro Ramos, 24, CPD, simple assault, aggravated assault, breach of peace; Michael Yost, 28, NCSO, DWUI.
