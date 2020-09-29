Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., September 29, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated September 29, visit trib.com.
Tuesday additions:
Jaime Dubray, 41, WHP, controlled substance possession meth, delivery of controlled substance, possession of meth with intent to deliver, attempts/conspire; Angelo Reynolds, 24, CPD, district court bench warrant; James Shiner, 47, MPD, attempts/conspire, controlled substance possession meth, possession with intent to deliver, delivery of controlled substance; Jonathon Davisson, 29, MPD, fail to appear (times 2); Steven Oldman, 30, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Brendan Hoffman, 21, NCSO, fail to appear (times 2); Desirae Smith, 32, CPD, domestic battery; Daniel Harris, 51, MPD, public intoxication; Benjamin Macias, CPD, district court bench warrant, fail to comply (times 2), fail to appear, county warrant/hold for agency; Armando Martinez, 31, CPD, DWUS, driving without interlock device.
