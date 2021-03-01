Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Feb. 27, 28, and March 1, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated Feb. 27, 28, and March 1, 2021, visit trib.com.
Saturday additions
:
- Olinza Headd, 53, CPD, murder second degree; Lorie Batchelor, 50, WHP, controlled substance possession meth; Jacob Myron, 30, NCSO, criminal warrant; Alyssa Frechea, 23, NCSO, criminal warrant, county warrant/hold for agency; Jacob Montoya, 32, NCSO, hold for probation and parole; Talon Johnson, 22, NCSO, district court bench warrant; Eric Nickerson, 36, NCSO, serving weekends; Darren Thunehorst, 38, CPD, public intoxication; Damian Leiker, 18, CPD, fail to appear.
Sunday additions
:
- Scott Philo, 32, EPD, fail to appear, criminal warrant; Mary O’Brien, 22, EPD, fail to appear, criminal bench warrant; Stephen Koch, 42, CPD, domestic battery, interference with peace officer; Ashley Workman, 24, NCSO, serve jail time; Micha Sulzle, 19, CPD, reckless driving (times 2), attempt to elude (times 2), compliance auto insurance (times 2), registration violation (times 2), stop or yield sign; Ronald Warner, 56, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Zachary Buslett, 32, MPD, domestic battery; Emmanuel Potter, 35, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Jack Hillan, 50, CPD, public intoxication; Latoya Moore, 34, CPD, fail to appear (times 2); Louis Yellowfox, 36, CPD, fail to comply, controlled substance possession meth; Jesse Abbott, 33, CPD, DWUI, driving without interlock device, DWUS, open container in vehicle, fail to comply, two and three lane, county warrant/hold for agency, criminal warrant.
Monday additions:David Kohon, 52, MPD, DWUI, driving without interlock device, driver’s license; Pauline Bryan, 41, CPD, hold for probation and parole, county warrant/hold for agency (times 2); Crystal Servin, 43, CPD, DUS; Alexander Higby, 27, CPD, strangulation of household member, domestic battery.