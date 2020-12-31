Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Dec. 31, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated Dec. 31, visit trib.com.
Thursday additions:
Kindle West, 40, NCSO, fail to appear; Annatasha Vigo, 26, NCSO, criminal warrant; Aaron Bowen, 28, NCSO, criminal warrant; Myrl Williamson, 40, NCSO, hold for WSP; Wilbur Lutkins, 30, CPD, FVPA assault, controlled substance possession meth; Roberto Moreno, 61, CPD, DWUS, driving without interlock device; Keith Koronka, 29, CPD, DWUS, controlled substance possession meth; Daniel Sparks, WHP, controlled substance possession (times 3), delivery of controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver (times 2), controlled substance possession meth; Kristina Hudson, 43, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession, possession with intent to deliver; Melanie Swearinger, 41, WHP, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession.