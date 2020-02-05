You are the owner of this article.
Inmate roster
Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., February 5, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated February 5, 2020, visit trib.com.

Wednesday additions:

Karen Heitzman-Hout, 61, NCSO, serve jail time; Kayla Tamblyn, 18, CPD, fail to comply (times 2); Casey Hudgens, 38, NCSO, serve jail time; Christy Webster, 50, NCSO, hold for circuit court; Raymond Schrantz, 50, EPD, hold for probation and parole; Chancy Moore, 41, MPD, superintendent speed zone, driving without interlock device; Jason Moore, 43, CPD, public intoxication; Beth Wildermuth, 39, CPD, trespassing, shoplifting, county warrant/hold for agency; Herman Carey, 66, CPD, malicious mischief; Brett Swenson, 52, NCSD, controlled substance possession meth; Carmella Driftwood, 32, CPD, malicious mischief.

