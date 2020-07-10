Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., July 10, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated July 10, 2020, visit trib.com.
Friday additions:
Andrew Fernandez, 28, CPD, fail to comply; Shawn Goodman, 24, EPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Shane Sternberg, 37, CPD, fail to comply; Dennis Hill, 61, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Cynthia Pitt, 46, NCSO, attempts/conspire, controlled substance possession; Trevor Brinkerhoff, 32, CPD, attempts/conspire; Dillon Chapin, 18, NCSO, serve jail time; Aleeah Crispin, 45, CPD, public intoxication; Robin Collins, 40, MPD, DWUI; Jeremy Tryon, 22, CPD, fail to appear; Cherica Apodaca, 40, NCSO, hold for district court.
