Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 11, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated May 11, 2021, visit trib.com.
Tuesday additions:
Evan Armstrong, 40, NCSO, contract hold/billing; David Partin, 22, NCSO, controlled substance possession, DWUS, possession with intent to deliver, registration violation; Daniel Urbanski, 57, NCSO, serve jail time; Andrew Bearing, 27, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Francine Lonebear, 61, NCSO, fail to comply; Allen Whiteplume, 35, NCSO, fail to appear (times 2); Steven Birgenheier, 49, CPD. county warrant/hold for agency; Jesse Benson, 43, MPD, DWUI, driving under suspension.