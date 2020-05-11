Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 9, 10, and 11, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated May 9, 10, and 11, 2020, visit trib.com.
Saturday additions:
- Earon Anziano, 41, NCSO, hold for WSP; Angela Laderlich, 40, MPD, fail to appear; Donald Nelson, 52, MPD, controlled substance possession meth; Jason Boykin, 43, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Jonathan Reiser, 22, EPD, fail to comply; Adam Huffer, CPD, expc ord suspended/revoked driver’s license; Nichole Greenleaf, 51, CPD, fail to comply; Heather Shumaker,, 55, CPD, fail to appear; Mark Davis, 54, CPD, DUS driving while license suspended/revoked, insurance violation no current liability; Michael Wilson, 46, CPD, criminal warrant.
Sunday additions:
- Geoffrey Smith, 36, NCSO, fail to comply; William Topaum, 42, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Taylor O’Neill, 25, WHP, DWUI, stay right 2 lane, open container in vehicle; Justo Diaz, 28, CPD, DWUI; Alana Archuleta, 40, CPD, under influence controlled substance; Marvin Brown, 55, CPD, leave the scene of accident property damage, follow too closely, DWUI; Clint Hammell, 47, CPD, hold for WSP; Bryce Bond, 33, CPD, controlled substance possession.
Monday additions:
Eddy Fernandez, 46, CPD, shoplifting, trespassing; Cherica Apodaca, 40, CPD, shoplifting, trespassing; Charles Secrest, 51, CPD, DWUS, registration violation; Charles Rhynard, 56, CPD, DWUI; Robin Ficker Jr., 42, MPD, DWUI, open container in vehicle, controlled substance possession; Levi Lee, 39, CPD, controlled substance possession meth.
