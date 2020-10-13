Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Oct. 13, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated Oct. 13, visit trib.com.
Tuesday additions:
Shelly Cantlin, 42, NCSO, county warrant/hold for agency; James Drake, 45, NCSO, criminal warrant; Paul Hileman, 50, EPD, assault & battery, public intoxication; Aaron Willow, 19, EPD, disturbing the peace Jolene Addison, 46, EPD, disturbing the peace; David Criss, 52, CPD, fail to appear.
