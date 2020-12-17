Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Dec. 17, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated Dec. 17, visit trib.com.
Thursday additions:
Harley Knop, 26, NCSO, fail to comply; Kirk Steffey, 42, NCSO, larceny, county warrant/hold for agency; Zephania Martinez, NCSO, interference with peace officer, MIP state, careless driving; Israel Zeqiel, 39, CPD, marijuana possession; Manuel Ortega, 40, CPD, forgery/counterfeit, conspiracy; Tyler Vetter, 23, CPD, fail to appear; Mary Gear, CPD, fail to appear, controlled substance possession (times 3), DWUS; Brandy Cook, 34, CPD, hold for probation and parole.
