Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 28, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated May 28, 2021, visit trib.com.
Friday additions:
Christopher Johnson, CPD, DWUI, DWUS; Derrick Archuleta, NCSO, criminal warrant (times two); Randal Hudson, CPD, fail to comply; Donald Smith, CPD, criminal bench warrant; Daniel Closs, CPD, public intoxication; Sabrina Stone, MLPD, pedestrian under influence, controlled substance possession meth; Austen Bagner, MLPD, pedestrian under influence, DWUI, compl auto insurance, 10-57 prop; Hayden Helm, CPD, criminal warrant; Justin Pederson, CPD, fail to comply; Kevin Mccormick, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Jennifer Garcia, CPD, fail to appear