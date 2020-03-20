Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 20, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated March 20, 2020, visit trib.com.
Friday additions:
- Marissa Brown, 26, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Hokashina Fast Horse, 33, CPD, DWUI, insurance violation no current liability, resisting arrest, interfere with, contract hold/billing.
