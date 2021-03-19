 Skip to main content
Inmate roster
Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 19, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated March 19, 2021, visit trib.com.

Friday additions:

Robert Ybarra, 33, USMA, contract hold/billing; Dale Vigil, 71, CPD, marijuana possession; Ashley Morrison, 22, NCSO, courtesy hold/other agency; Dawn Haworth, 52, NCSO, fail to comply; James Tanner, 56, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Eric Lee, 25, NCSO, fail to appear; Jay Montoya, 36, CPD, controlled substance possession meth; Tiffany Madrid, 39, CPD, controlled substance possession meth; Stephen McNaughton, 62, CPD, fail to comply (times 2), district court bench warrant; Theresa Hunter, 43, EPD, fail to appear (times 2); Triston Quiroz, 25, CPD, domestic battery, strangulation of household member; Austin Spurlin, 21, EPD, interference with peace officer.

