Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., January 30, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated January 30, 2020, visit trib.com.
Thursday additions:
Larry McDaniel, 30, CPD, disturbance, interference; Francis Turville, 49, CPD, serve jail time; Craig Rahman, 37, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Phillip Padilla, 22, NCSO, serve jail time; Brian Post, 41, NCSO, hold for probation and parole; Clinton Bock, 39, NCSO, serve jail time; Jonathon Huff, 21, CPD, fail to appear.