Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m. December 18, 2019. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated December 18, 2019, visit trib.com.
Tuesday additions:
Deontae Paul, 21, CPD, aggravated assault, probation revocation by police officer; John Samsel, 49, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Clyde Tyler, 37, NCSO, criminal warrant; Donald Whitmore, 32, NCSO, controlled substance possession meth; Samuel Schade, 34, CPD, public intoxication; Ronald Garrett, 61, CPD, public intoxication; Kevin Rivas-Marroquin, 25, INS, immigration hold; Dionne Daley-Alegria, 47, NCSO, fail to comply; Teresa Urena, 18, NCSO, district court bench warrant; Douglas Ryberg, 24, CPD, strangulation of household member, domestic battery; Bill Cook, 50, CPD, suspended/revoked driver’s license, no insurance; Tyler Simmons, 35, CPD, suspended/revoked driver’s license, fail to appear (times 2).