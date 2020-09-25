Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., September 25, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated September 25, visit trib.com.
Friday additions:
Shane Sternberg, 37, NCSO, controlled substance possession meth; Barry Barrera, 36, WHP, contract hold/billing; Alexander Griggs, 36, CPD, fail to comply; Armando Martinez, 31, WHP, fail to comply; Christipher Bramlett, 24, CPD, malicious mischief prohibited; Damian Leiker, 18, NCSO, serve jail time; Maria Orozco, 18, NCSO, serve jail time, fail to appear; Michael Wells, 28, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Trestin Pierce, 25, CPD, criminal warrant; Jolene Good, 42, NCSO, criminal bench warrant; Norman Ybarra, 31, CPD, contract hold/billing; Elburn Bailey, 39, CPD, run red light, DUS, insurance violation, fail to comply (times 2), fail to appear (times 2); Richard Montoya, 53, CPD, public intoxication prohibited, open container possession; Michael Vega, 37, NCSO, fail to appear; Misty Fleetwood, 47, NCSO, fail to comply, fail to appear; Anthony Bell, 37, CPD, DWUI; Craig Collins, 33, WHP, DWUI, stop or yield sign; Yonathan Bernardino Islas, 27, CPD, strangulation of household member, domestic battery; Christopher McCain, 30, CPD, grand larceny over $500, interference with peace officer, reckless driving, attempt to elude.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!