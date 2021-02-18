Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m.Feb. 18, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated Feb. 18, 2021, visit trib.com.
Thursday additions:
Michele Chavez, 49, NCSO, fail to comply; Zachary Hammond, 31, NCSO, serve jail time; David Contreras, 33, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Kenneth Avey, 62, CPD, hold for probation and parole; John Kohler, 55, CPD,
controlled substance possession, violate protection order, criminal bench warrant; Jessica Cox, 38, CPD, fail to appear; Benjamin Costalez, 35, NCSO, serve jail time; Kevin Wilson, 40, CPD, DWUS; Joshua Wallowingbull, 45, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency (times 2); Shadow Heckert, 30, CPD, fail to appear, criminal warrant; Sandra Studdefield, 30, CPD, controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession meth;
Tashina Morgan, 32, CPD, fail to comply (times 3); Aaron Miracle, 47, CPD, DWUS, driving without interlock device.