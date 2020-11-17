Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Nov. 17, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated Nov. 17, visit trib.com.
Tuesday additions:
Edward Rogers, 52, NCSO, serve jail time; Allan Davis, 47, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; William Harrison, 53, NCSO, criminal trespass, vandalism/destruction of property; Trevor Wroble, 32, CPD, DUS, registration motor vehicle, insurance violation; Ian Lembke, 32, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Joseph Martinez, 30, NCSO, fail to comply; Shelley Midgett, 60, NCSO, DWUI.
