You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Inmate roster
View Comments

Inmate roster

{{featured_button_text}}

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 5, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated March 5, 2020, visit trib.com.

Thursday additions:

  • Jason Jackson, 26, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; David Owyhee, 58, CPD, DWUI 1st offense or second offense, DUS driving while license suspended/revoked, bond revocation, resisting arrest interfere with peace officer; Kenneth Dalton, 42, NCSO, hold for WSP; Travis Roundy, 29, CPD, first degree arson, vandalism/destruction of property; Kaitlynn Peeler, 20, CPD, controlled substance possession, hold for probation and parole; David Carlson, 50, CPD, EXPC ordinance open container space/structure; Richard Webb, 42, CPD, fail to comply; Miguel Gabriel, 23, hold for probation and parole; Erik Cederburg, 40, NCSO, courtesy hold/other agency; Sherry Hicks, 29, CPD, district court bench warrant; William Walters, 61, CPD, fail to appear; Colton Drinkwalter, 18, CPD, fail to appear, interference with peace officer.
View Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News