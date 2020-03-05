Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 5, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated March 5, 2020, visit trib.com.
Thursday additions:
- Jason Jackson, 26, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; David Owyhee, 58, CPD, DWUI 1st offense or second offense, DUS driving while license suspended/revoked, bond revocation, resisting arrest interfere with peace officer; Kenneth Dalton, 42, NCSO, hold for WSP; Travis Roundy, 29, CPD, first degree arson, vandalism/destruction of property; Kaitlynn Peeler, 20, CPD, controlled substance possession, hold for probation and parole; David Carlson, 50, CPD, EXPC ordinance open container space/structure; Richard Webb, 42, CPD, fail to comply; Miguel Gabriel, 23, hold for probation and parole; Erik Cederburg, 40, NCSO, courtesy hold/other agency; Sherry Hicks, 29, CPD, district court bench warrant; William Walters, 61, CPD, fail to appear; Colton Drinkwalter, 18, CPD, fail to appear, interference with peace officer.