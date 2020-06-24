Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., June 24, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated June 24, 2020, visit trib.com.
Wednesday additions:
Mindy Lawrence, 41, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Trae Wagar, 25, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, registration violation, compliance auto insurance, probation revocation by police officer, petty larceny; Ramon Pacheco, 46, CPD, compliance auto insurance, DWUS, registration violation; Kevin Haley, 38, CPD, fail to comply; Ray Robinson, 24, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Russell Frerichs, 43, MPD, public intoxication.
