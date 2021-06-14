Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., June 11-14, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated June 11-14, 2021, visit trib.com.
Friday additions:
Tia Lawrence, 51, CPD, fail to appear; John Thellmann, 39, CPD
- , fail to appear; Jeffrey O’Brien, 60, CPD, disturbing the peace; Dylan Adkins, 19, MPD, serve jail time; Andrew Sucher, 19, NCSO, serve jail time; Shawn Irwin, 43, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession (times 3); Taffy Maurer, 46, CPD, fail to appear; Robert Buckallew, 42, CPD, fail to appear, county warrant/hold for agency.
Saturday additions:
- Nicole Mackenzie, 29, CPD, child endangering with drugs, abandon child 1st offense, controlled substance possession; Markieth Wheeler, 48, NCSO, hold for district court; Matthew Sexton, 38, CPD, public intoxication; William Jannasch, 37, CPD, fail to appear, criminal bench warrant, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal; Kyle Hooper, 32, NCSO, serving weekends; Chelcie Thorson, 31, CPD, probation violation; Chaney Jones, 37, NCSO, criminal bench warrant, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less; Jerry Byram, 63, NCSO, attempt & conspire felony; Brooks Hauck, 41, NCSO, possess controlled narcotic substance, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, attempt & conspire felony; Rooben Noel, 26, CPD, DWUI.
Sunday additions:
- Virginia Smith, 25, NCSO, fail to appear; Ashley Wall, 28, CPD, fail to appear; Nicole Bacus, 23, CPD, fail to appear; Tony Raabe, 53, NCSO, DWUI; Justin Fraser, 30, EPD, DWUI, DWUS, controlled substance possession.
Monday additions:
Jeryell Brigance, 31, EPD, hold for probation and parole; Angelo Munoz, 18, NCSO, hold for probation and parole; Joseph Herrera, 39, NCSO, criminal warrant; Brendon Brimmer, 20, NCSO, under influence controlled substance, state parks rules (times 2); Ronald Hanson, 47, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency, insurance violation, speed urban zone.