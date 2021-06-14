 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Inmate roster
0 Comments

Inmate roster

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., June 11-14, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated June 11-14, 2021, visit trib.com.

Friday additions:

Tia Lawrence, 51, CPD, fail to appear; John Thellmann, 39, CPD

  • , fail to appear; Jeffrey O’Brien, 60, CPD, disturbing the peace; Dylan Adkins, 19, MPD, serve jail time; Andrew Sucher, 19, NCSO, serve jail time; Shawn Irwin, 43, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession (times 3); Taffy Maurer, 46, CPD, fail to appear; Robert Buckallew, 42, CPD, fail to appear, county warrant/hold for agency.

Saturday additions:

  • Nicole Mackenzie, 29, CPD, child endangering with drugs, abandon child 1st offense, controlled substance possession; Markieth Wheeler, 48, NCSO, hold for district court; Matthew Sexton, 38, CPD, public intoxication; William Jannasch, 37, CPD, fail to appear, criminal bench warrant, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal; Kyle Hooper, 32, NCSO, serving weekends; Chelcie Thorson, 31, CPD, probation violation; Chaney Jones, 37, NCSO, criminal bench warrant, possess controlled substance, powder or crystal, possess controlled substance, plant, 3 ounces or less; Jerry Byram, 63, NCSO, attempt & conspire felony; Brooks Hauck, 41, NCSO, possess controlled narcotic substance, manufacture or deliver meth or narcotic controlled substance, attempt & conspire felony; Rooben Noel, 26, CPD, DWUI.

Sunday additions:

  • Virginia Smith, 25, NCSO, fail to appear; Ashley Wall, 28, CPD, fail to appear; Nicole Bacus, 23, CPD, fail to appear; Tony Raabe, 53, NCSO, DWUI; Justin Fraser, 30, EPD, DWUI, DWUS, controlled substance possession.

Monday additions:

Jeryell Brigance, 31, EPD, hold for probation and parole; Angelo Munoz, 18, NCSO, hold for probation and parole; Joseph Herrera, 39, NCSO, criminal warrant; Brendon Brimmer, 20, NCSO, under influence controlled substance, state parks rules (times 2); Ronald Hanson, 47, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency, insurance violation, speed urban zone.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community news editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News