Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Oct. 10, 11 and 12, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated Oct. 10, 11, and 12, visit trib.com.
Saturday additions:
- Stanley Seivewright, 60, NCSO, fail to appear; Lance Addison, 40, USMA, contract hold/billing; Ronald Boggs, 61, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Richard Vasquez, 54, CPD, aggravated assault; Ocie Trammel, 34, NCSO, serve jail time; Emmanuel Potter, 34, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession; Russell Carty, 46, CPD, domestic battery; Nicole Carlson, 41, CPD, DWUI, open container; Matthew Powers, 41, NCSO, DWUI, open container in vehicle; Robert Galloway, 21, CPD, DWUI.
Sunday additions:
- Paula Miner, 55, MPD, fail to appear (times 3); Nelson Sims, 55, CPD, fail to appear; Stephanie Behan, 36, CPD, fail to appear; Tyreese Reed, 22, SDCI, speed too fast, interference with peace officer, larceny (times 2), county warrant/hold for agency; Becky Cavender, 47, CPD, fail to comply; Joshua Goad, 45, CPD, public intoxication prohibited.
Monday additions:
Alejandro Aguayo, 27, EPD, criminal warrant; Benjamin Hine, 40, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Ian Gray, 55, CPD, disturbing the peace; Steven Carothers, 33, NCSO, fail to comply; Darren Naugle, 31, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Floyd Stocks, 23, CPD, fail to appear.
