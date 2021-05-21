Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 21, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated May 21, 2021, visit trib.com.
Friday additions
Latoya Moore, 34, CPD, domestic assault 1st offense, breach of peace; Alec Miller, 34, CPD, fail to comply; Kevin Long, 35, CPD, DWUI; Trevor Hyde, 23, CPD, fail to appear (times 2), fail to comply; Steven Ven John, 32, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession, felon in possession of weapon, drive without interlock device, DWUI, compliance auto insurance, registration violation, county warrant/hold for agency.