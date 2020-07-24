Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., July 24, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated July 24, 2020, visit trib.com.
Friday additions:
Trevor Wroble, 32, CPD, false pretenses; Brendan Sturman, 24, CPD, criminal warrant, fail to appear; Jessica Burger, 33, CPD, controlled substance possession meth; Kelly Grove, 35, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Chloe Kraft, 19, CPD, controlled substance possession; Jesse Mostaert, 29, CPD, district court bench warrant, criminal warrant, shoplifting; Michael Brown, 60, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Zachary Hammond, 30, EPD, DWUI, open container in vehicle, DWUS, driving without interlock device, two and three lane.
