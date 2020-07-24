You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Inmate roster
View Comments

Inmate roster

{{featured_button_text}}

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., July 24, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated July 24, 2020, visit trib.com.

Friday additions:

Trevor Wroble, 32, CPD, false pretenses; Brendan Sturman, 24, CPD, criminal warrant, fail to appear; Jessica Burger, 33, CPD, controlled substance possession meth; Kelly Grove, 35, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Chloe Kraft, 19, CPD, controlled substance possession; Jesse Mostaert, 29, CPD, district court bench warrant, criminal warrant, shoplifting; Michael Brown, 60, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Zachary Hammond, 30, EPD, DWUI, open container in vehicle, DWUS, driving without interlock device, two and three lane.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News