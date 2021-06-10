 Skip to main content
Inmate roster
Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., June 10, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated June 10, 2021, visit trib.com.

Thursday additions

:

Ira Goff, 42, NCSO, serve jail time; Colton Frye, 34, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Grant Ponder, 48, CPD, fail to appear (times 2), fail to comply; Johnathan Arket, 23, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Jon Reel, 45, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Deangela Picek, 28, CPD, fail to appear (times 2); Ryan Shaffer, 38, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Ronald Warner, 56, CPD, public intoxication; Kathy Sothan, 56, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession; Stephanie Behan, 37, CPD, criminal warrant; Timmy Lynn, 43, CPD, possess controlled substance powder or crystal, fail to provide proof of liability insurance, expired temporary license permits; Amber Cook, 31, CPD, fail to appear; Donald Young, 58, CPD, DWUS, no registration and improper display, driving without interlock device; John Thellmann, 39, CPD, fail to appear.

