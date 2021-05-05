Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 5, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated May 5, 2021, visit trib.com.
Wednesday additions:
Kathleen Raffensperger, 44, CPD, fail to appear; True Ven John, 28, NCSO, fail to appear; Erica Woodford, 34, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Siobhan Gadd, 37, CPD, district court bench warrant; Melissa Shoemaker, 24, CPD, fail to appear, fail to comply; Mychal Goggles, 27, NCSO, theft $1,000 or more, county warrant/hold for agency, valid driver’s license, compulsory auto insurance 1st offense.