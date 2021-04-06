Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., April 6, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated April 6, 2021, visit trib.com.
Tuesday additions:
Kasey Guenther, 31, NCSO, courtesy hold/other agency; Kimberley Perry, 59, NCSO, serve jail time; Brittney Erb, 22, NCSO, fail to appear (times 2); Angela Laderlich, 41, CPD, breach of peace; Devan Sanchez, 22, EPD, public intoxication, disorderly conduct; Michele Koerber, 56, MPD, fail to comply; Randal Hudson, 59, CPD, domestic battery; Brian Gray, 39, EPD, criminal warrant; Sierra Potenzieri, 30, CPD, controlled substance possession meth; Ronan Whiteplume, 37, CPD, marijuana possession.