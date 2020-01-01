Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m. December 28, 29 and 30, 2019.
Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated December 28, 29 and 30, 2019, visit trib.com.
Saturday additions:
- Kaleb Meyer, NCSO, contract hold/billing
- Heather Williams, CPD, hold for probation and parole
- Talcon Patik, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency, fail to appear (times 2)
- Jackelene Young, EVPD, fail to appear
- Joshua Roberts, CPD, fail to comply
- Bridgette Hine, CPD, fail to comply, probation revocation
- John Gallaway, NCSO, criminal warrant
- James Grant, NCSO, serve jail time
- Jason Franke, CPD, fail to appear
- Christy Keith, CPD, simple assault
- Lawrence Phillips, CPD, fail to appear
Sunday additions:
- Leo Nolen, NCSO, pedestrian under the influence
- David Stanley, CPD, suspended/revoked driver’s license, interference, no insurance, improper registration
- Jordan Delauter, CPD, public intoxication
- Ian Wittler, CPD, public intoxication, open container-space/structure, criminal bench warrant
- Dylan Wilcox, CPD, public intoxication
- Ashton Wilson, CPD, strangulation of household member
Monday additions:
- William Topaum, CPD, controlled substance possession (times 2)
- Kayleigh Masiero, CPD, trespassing
- Thomas Nace, CPD, fail to appear, interference
- Austin Mapp, CPD, probation revocation by police officer, pedestrian under the influence, hold for probation and parole
- Gwen Timm, CPD, controlled substance possession meth
- Ray Robinson, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession
- Cody Bennett, CPD, disturbance, open container-space/structure, public intoxication, controlled substance possession meth