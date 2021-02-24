Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Feb. 24, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated Feb. 24, 2021, visit trib.com.
Wednesday additions:
Cameron Hopper, 27, MPD, hold for probation and parole, bond revocation; Catherine Alden, 36, CPD, county warrant/hold for
agency; Sean Neal, 30, NCSO, serve jail time; Christopher Reece, 42, CPD, DWUI; Geoffrey Smith, 37, EPD, NCIC hit; Eliel Lopez, 42, EPD, controlled substance possession, interference with peace officer, driving without interlock device, DWUS; Ignatius Maiorana, 62, CPD, strangulation of household member; Austin Fowler, 26, WHP, speed too fast, compliance auto insurance, district court bench warrant (times 2); James Darrah, 55, CPD, domestic battery.