Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Jan. 5, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated Jan. 5, 2021, visit trib.com.
Tuesday additions:
Steven Baros, 38, CPD, fail to comply; Echo Pollock, 35, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Jermaine Palato, 36, CPD, controlled substance possession, hold for probation and parole, delivery of controlled substance, possession of meth with intent to deliver; Dewayne Burton, 35, CPD, controlled substance possession (times 2), possession with intent to deliver, registration violation, compliance auto insurance; Austin Falk, 27, CPD, DWUI, reckless driving, duty to notify owner.