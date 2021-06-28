Inmate roster

The following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., June 26, 27 and 28, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated June 26, 27 and 28, 2021, visit trib.com.
Saturday additions:
- Sharon Sleep, 40, CPD, trespassing, criminal warrant; Michael Gaylord, 35, CPD, criminal warrant; Deandre Phillips, 39, NCSO, serve jail time; Samantha Malcom, 33, NCSO, escape from detention, NCIC hit; Mistie Moyer, 32, CPD, controlled substance possession meth; Amanda Wilson, 44, NCSO, serve jail time; William Cordova, 27, NCSO, serving weekends; Ronald Young, 58, CPD, criminal warrant; Ronald Warner, 56, CPD, public intoxication, open container; Kristopher Boyce, 18, CPD, public intoxication, liquor law minor in possession, fail to appear; Garrett Cestnik, 24, CPD, trespassing.
Sunday additions:
- Joshua Nunn, 42, CPD, domestic battery; James Taylor, 49, CPD, public intoxication; Nicholas Kudolla, 38, CPD, DUI 3rd offense within 10 years, DWUS, criminal warrant, open container moving vehicle 1st offense; Allen Whiteplume, 36, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency, public intoxication; Marc Alden, 56, MPD, pedestrian under influence; Eric Brown, 31, CPD, domestic battery, breach of peace; Laurence Olson, 24, MPD, fail to appear (times 2).