 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Inmate roster
0 Comments

Inmate roster

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., June 26, 27 and 28, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated June 26, 27 and 28, 2021, visit trib.com.

Saturday additions:

  • Sharon Sleep, 40, CPD, trespassing, criminal warrant; Michael Gaylord, 35, CPD, criminal warrant; Deandre Phillips, 39, NCSO, serve jail time; Samantha Malcom, 33, NCSO, escape from detention, NCIC hit; Mistie Moyer, 32, CPD, controlled substance possession meth; Amanda Wilson, 44, NCSO, serve jail time; William Cordova, 27, NCSO, serving weekends; Ronald Young, 58, CPD, criminal warrant; Ronald Warner, 56, CPD, public intoxication, open container; Kristopher Boyce, 18, CPD, public intoxication, liquor law minor in possession, fail to appear; Garrett Cestnik, 24, CPD, trespassing.

Sunday additions:

  • Joshua Nunn, 42, CPD, domestic battery; James Taylor, 49, CPD, public intoxication; Nicholas Kudolla, 38, CPD, DUI 3rd offense within 10 years, DWUS, criminal warrant, open container moving vehicle 1st offense; Allen Whiteplume, 36, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency, public intoxication; Marc Alden, 56, MPD, pedestrian under influence; Eric Brown, 31, CPD, domestic battery, breach of peace; Laurence Olson, 24, MPD, fail to appear (times 2).

Monday additions:

Kadin Wise, 24, CPD, domestic battery 1st offense; Angela Obert, 55, CPD, domestic assault 1st offense; Alyssa Allen, 27, CPD, public intoxication; Christina Houston, 35, CPD, fail to appear.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community news editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News