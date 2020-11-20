Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Nov. 20, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated Nov. 20, visit trib.com.
Friday additions:
Aaron Harmon, 43, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Troy Cooper, 45, MPD, NCIC hit; Erin Kampa, 39, CPD, fail to appear; Casey Jackson, 43, NCSO, burglary, controlled substance possession meth, criminal intent, fraud/credit card; Garrett Cestnik, 24, CPD, fail to comply; James Luce, 28, CPD, burglary; Eric Potter, 51, CPD, DW
UI.
