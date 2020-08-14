Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., August 14, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated August 14, 2020, visit trib.com.
Friday additions:
Steven Mildren, 34, NCSO, fail to appear, district court bench warrant; Bradley Van Norman, 56, USMA, contract hold/billing; Zackery Daugherty, 30, CPD, hold for probation and parole; John Begley, 29, EPD, domestic battery, strangulation of household member; Chance Arias, 24, NCSO, fail to comply; Trae Wagar, 25, CPD, contract hold/billing; Daniel Teel, 43, CPD, criminal warrant (times 2); Chao Chen, 53, INS, immigration hold; Alysha Dahl, 27, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, county warrant/hold for agency; Wesley Brown, 51, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Tecumseh Perank, 25, CPD, domestic battery, aggravated assault; John Webster, 41, CPD, public intoxication prohibited.
