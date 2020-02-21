You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Inmate roster
View Comments

Inmate roster

{{featured_button_text}}

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., February 20, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated February 20, 2020, visit trib.com.

Friday additions:

Shane Schroefel, 30, NCSO, serve jail time; Gary Robbins, 56, NCSO, district court bench warrant; Mark Hernandez, 50, NCSO, courtesy hold/other agency; Erik Lopez, 31, INS, immigration hold; Jacob Paquette, 21, NCSO, hold for WSP; Kayla Tamblyn 18, NCSO, serve jail time; Gwendolyn Doner, 18, NCSO, serve jail time; David Wingerter, 40, CPD, controlled substance possession; Makoto Imacho, 34, NCSO, DWUI, interference with peace officer; Justin Schoening, 24, CPD, fail to appear, marijuana possession.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News