Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., March 4, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated March 4, 2020, visit trib.com.
Wednesday additions:Kindra Stewart, 42, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency, fail to appear; Tia Lawrence, 50, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Jeremy Trowbridge, 46, CPD, criminal warrant, controlled substance possession meth; Juan Carlos Albrecht-Rivera, 36, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Steven Jackson, 35, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Amanda Rodriguez, 34, NCSO, serve jail time; Monique Campbell, 32, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Daniel Hernandez-Jaramillo, 28, INS, immigration hold; Jose Santos-Rodriguez, 234, INS, contract hold/billing; Joseph Green, 24, NCSO, serve jail time; Ricardo Ruz-Tapia, 27, INS, contract hold/billing; Uriel Rodriguez-Martinez, 35, INS, immigration hold; Antonio Montoya-Diaz, 19, INS, contract hold/billing; Shanna Reed, 36, CPD, fail to comply; Alyssa Duran, 19, MPD, public intoxication; Cody Zimbelman, 31, CPD, public intoxciation prohibited.