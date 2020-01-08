Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., January 8, 2020.
Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated January 8, 2020, visit trib.com.
Wednesday additions:
- Kimberly Barden, 26, NCSO, hold for WWC; Marilyn Bain, 45, NCSO, hold for district court, hold for WWC; Tristin Kaye, 19, CPD, hold for other agency; Franklin Allen, 54, NCSO, criminal warrant, fail to comply, county warrant/hold for agency; David Vredenburg, 22, NCSO, fail to appear; Louis Oldman, 31, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Michael Sanchez, 47, NCSO, hold for probation and parole; Starla Brownell, 40, CPD, district court bench warrant; Makayla Helms-Pickett, 24, NCSO, bond revocation (times 2), hold for probation and parole; Jessica Burger, 32, CPD, criminal warrant.
