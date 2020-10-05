Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., October 3, 4, and 5, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated October 3, 4, and 5, visit trib.com.
Saturday additions:
- Matthew Mitchell, 27, NCSO, serve jail time, fail to appear; Christina Weber, 41, CPD, DWUI, open container in vehicle, DWUS, compliance auto insurance, two and three lane, fail to appear; William Davis, 37, NCSO, serve jail time; Steven Dooley, 39, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Travis Zabriskie, 28, CPD, DWUI; Cody Haines, 28, CPD, DWUI; David Sorick, CPD, domestic battery, strangulation of household member; Dulani Mapp, 42, CPD, domestic battery.
Sunday additions:
- Colin Rundell, 29, CPD, fail to comply; Joshua Case, 36, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession; Shane Erickson, 35, CPD, controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession meth; Bruce Gothard, 40, CPD, DWUI, restricted license, speed too fast, two and three lane.
Monday additions:
Donald Lehman, 36, CPD, strangulation of household member, domestic battery; Steven Yurko, 64, CPD, simple assault; Eduardo Solis, 39, CPD, criminal warrant (times 2).
