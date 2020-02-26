Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., February 26, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated February 26, 2020, visit trib.com.
Wednesday additions:
Rachel Phillips, 37, MPD, hold for probation and parole; David Doan, 23, NCSO, fail to appear; David Vredenburg, 23, NCSO, fail to comply; Yanio Palomo, 48, NCSO, courtesy hold/other agency; Sharon Sleep, 39, NCSO, hold for probation and parole; Jessica McPherson, 38, NCSO, fail to comply; Anthony Valencia, 26, NCSO, courtesy hold/other agency; Ciara Coleman, 34, NCSO, courtesy hold/other agency; Janelle Hunt, 31, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Joshua Kohler, 18, NCSO, bond revocation; Robert Lawson, 40, NCSO, hold for WSP; William Topaum, 42, CPD, public intoxication, open container space/structure; Jonathan Sepulveda, 38, NCSO, hold for circuit court; Gary Chingman, 50, EPD, public intoxication; Daniel Harris, 51, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Brian Johnson, 35, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Ray Robinson, 23, CPD, criminal warrant; Carlos Rivas-Rodriguez, 35, CPD, DWUI, careless driving; Stephanie Fruciano, 34, CPD, hold for probation and parole, simple assault, disturbing the peace, interference; Miles Linam, 47, WHP, DWUI; Benjamin Kinghorn, 35, CPD, reckless driving, attempt to elude, fail to comply, district court bench warrant, fail to comply, NCIC hit.