Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., July 21, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated July 21, 2020, visit trib.com.
Tuesday additions:
Jon Mockensturm, 26, CPD, fail to appear, fail to comply; Donald Ramsour, 24, CPD, interference with peace officer, controlled substance possession meth, driver’s license, registration violation, compliance auto insurance; William McDaniel, 38, CPD, fail to appear, controlled substance possession meth; Marcus Morris, 40, UMSA, contract hold/billing; Kevin Jenkins, 57, USMA, contract hold/billing; Keith Parker, 43, USMA, contract hold/billing; Armando Hernandez, 42, NCSO, fail to appear; Laura Barnes, 39, NCSO, criminal warrant, hold for WWC; Joseph Simmons, 26, MPD, fail to appear; Kailey Schrader, 26, NCSO, serve jail time; Nicholas Frederick, 26, CPD, NCIC hit, controlled substance possession (times 2); Alexander Higby, 26, NCSO, serve jail time, hold for probation and parole; Stanley Seivewright, 60, NCSO, fail to comply, criminal warrant; Joel Allen, 40, CPD, fail to comply; Destiny Davis, 39, MPD, fail to comply; Jamie Strong, 25, CPD, DWUS, compliance auto insurance, controlled substance possession meth; Douglas Hawk, 34, CPD, fail to comply; Robert Northrop, 37, NCSO, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession, wrongful take/dispose property.
