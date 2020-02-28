Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., February 28, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated February 28, 2020, visit trib.com.
Friday additions:
Reece Russell, 25, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency, shoplifting; Carlos Castillo-Vallejo, 42, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency; Michael Musser, 40, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, DWUS; Jennifer Wieser, 40, NCSO, fail to appear; Jeremy Bansept, 30, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Andrew Messick, 33, CPD, fail to comply; David Owyhee, 58, NCSO, fail to appear; Frank Coscino, 60, CPD, fail to comply; Ralph Pickett, 42, CPD, hold for probation and parole; Troy Kysar, 52, CPD, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession; Garrett Blanchard, 34, CPD, criminal warrant; Claus Bouska, 45, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Dillon Brown, 28, CPD, DWUS, compliance auto insurance, driving without interlock device; Jessy Reed, 24, CPD, controlled substance possession, open container in vehicle; Jeremy Reed, 18, CPD, controlled substance possession, MIP state; Derrick Cude, 31, CPD, public intoxication; Chance Arias, 24, EPD, domestic assault, interference with peace officer.