Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., September 15, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated September 15, visit trib.com.
Tuesday additions:
Michelle Williams, 49, CPD, fail to appear; Tyler Gomez, 22, CPD, fail to appear; Kristen Rush, 47, NCSO, DWUI, driver’s license, controlled substance possession meth, registration violation, compliance auto insurance, NCIC hit; Alyssa Johnson, 29, CPD, DUS, insurance violation, fail to comply, fail to appear.
