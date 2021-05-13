Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., May 13, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated May 13, 2021, visit trib.com.
Thursday additions:
Sebastian Rouse, 28, MPD, hold for probation and parole; Edward Connin, 30, CPD, courtesy hold/other agency; Garrett Geis, 26, CPD, criminal entry, property destruction $1,000 or more; Nicole Bacus, 23, CPD, criminal entry; Michael Cottle, 563, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Brenton Daley, 47, CPD, burglary, controlled substance possession meth, controlled substance possession; Gwen Timm, 19, CPD, criminal bench warrant.