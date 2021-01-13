Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m. Jan. 13, 2021. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated Jan. 13, 2021, visit trib.com.
Wednesday additions:
- Kelsey Eagle Road, 23, NCSO, fail to comply; Michael Clabaugh, 48, CPD, fail to comply; Danika Harris, 30, NCSO, hold for probation and parole; Rachel Osterman, 39, WHP, driving without interlock device; Theotis Roberts, 48, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency, fail to comply, district court bench warrant; Nicholas Sanders, 33, MPD, fleeing, eluding (vehicle), driving under suspension; Stacy Clark, 49, WHP, driving without interlock device, open container in vehicle; Theresa Hunter, 43, CPD, fail to appear.