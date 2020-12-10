 Skip to main content
Inmate roster
Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., Dec. 10, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate roster dated Dec. 10, visit trib.com.

Thursday additions:

Juston Jackett, 35, CPD, aggravated assault; Lance McClure, 42, CPD, county warrant/hold for agency, fail to comply; Kirk Steffey, 42, CPD, driving without interlock device, DWUS; Bryan Hackleman, 35, NCSO, hold for WSP; Justin Tanner, 23, MPD, aggravated assault; Timika Wallace, 37, CPD, fail to comply (times 2), district court bench warrant (times 2), fail to appear, interference with peace officer, controlled substance possesssion meth, NCIC hit; Douglas Hawk, 34, CPD, fail to comply, controlled substance possession meth, theft of identity, larceny, county warrant/hold for agency; Sheri Salazar, 37, NCSO, serve jail time; Donald Smith, 57, CPD, public intoxication prohibited; Sean Lavin, 21, CPD, public intoxication prohibited.

