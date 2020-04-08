Inmate roster

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., April 8, 2020.
Along with the inmates’ names are their age, the arresting agency and the charges for which they have been detained. Outcomes of cases are not included in this report. For the complete inmate rosters dated April 8, 2020, visit trib.com.
Wednesday additions:
Keith Crakaal, 27, NCSO, contract hold/billing; Dunshay Merriweather, 39, NCSO, criminal trespass, breach of peace; Malika Brown, 28, CPD, fail to comply.
